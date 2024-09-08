Latest News Editor's Choice


3 family members buried together

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
In a heart-wrenching scene at Umvutsha Cemetery in Bulawayo yesterday, a family of three - Lorenzo Palu (36), his wife Forgive (31), and their three-year-old son Lwandile - were laid to rest side by side. The family was among the 10 passengers who perished in the tragic Mzansi Express bus crash last month at the Three Mile Circle in Makhado, South Africa.

The atmosphere was heavy with emotion as little Lwandile was placed in a small coffin between his parents. Family, friends, and members of the community gathered to bid farewell to the trio, who had been returning to South Africa after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in Bulawayo.

Just days before the tragic accident, Lorenzo had hosted a barbecue with childhood friends, where he spoke fondly about the importance of family and marriage. His best friend, Sipho Dube, reflected on the moment, calling it a "mini-lecture" on love and devotion.

"Lorenzo was a devoted Christian but never judged those of us who didn't attend church. He was always full of love and reminded us of the value of family," Mr. Dube said as he stood by his friend's graveside. "Each time he came home to Bulawayo, he'd call us for a gathering, and he'd always be generous with food and drinks."

The loss of the family has left Mr. Dube and many others at a loss for words, struggling to comprehend the sudden tragedy.

Lorenzo, a well-respected UX designer known for his innovative work in technology, was admired both personally and professionally. His wife, Forgive, was a budding entrepreneur who ran Sweet Soul Cakes and also worked as a pre-school teacher. Their young son Lwandile, who had a passion for football, brought joy to everyone who knew him.

The emotional send-off at Umvutsha Cemetery was attended by hundreds, including members of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, where a service was held earlier in Pelandaba. The sight of the three coffins being lowered simultaneously into the ground left mourners overwhelmed with grief.

Lorenzo's brother, Kwanele Palu, struggled to contain his pain during the burial, expressing the unbearable heartache of losing three loved ones at once.

"Lorenzo loved his family more than anything. We are still in shock and cannot believe they are gone," Mr. Palu said tearfully. "The pain is unbearable. No words can fully express the sadness we feel at their untimely departure."

He also extended gratitude to the government for assisting with the repatriation of the bodies and providing the coffins.

Forgive's brother, Shepherd Ndlovu, shared his own sorrow, recalling Lwandile's playful nature and his sister's warm heart.

"My sister was a peacemaker with a big heart, and my nephew loved to laugh and play. I will miss them dearly," he said.

As the three were laid to rest, the overwhelming grief echoed through the crowd, a poignant reminder of the fragile nature of life and the deep loss of three cherished lives.


Source - The Herald

