Warriors out to tame Lions

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
Jordan Zemura has emphasized that the Warriors must be prepared for any challenge Cameroon presents in tomorrow's crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Zimbabwe began their qualification campaign with a goalless draw against Kenya at the same venue last Friday. Meanwhile, Cameroon secured a 1-0 victory over Namibia on Saturday, benefiting from their home advantage. With Zimbabwe currently playing their home games in Uganda due to the lack of approved stadiums in their own country, the Warriors face a tough battle.

Although it's early in the qualifiers, Zemura understands the significance of tomorrow's game, as a loss could severely impact Zimbabwe's chances of qualifying for next year's AFCON in Morocco.

"It's disappointing that we're playing home games away from home. The atmosphere would have been much different with thousands of Zimbabwean fans cheering us on," Zemura remarked. "But we can't dwell on that. Our focus must be on the task ahead."

He stressed the importance of each player taking responsibility to ensure the team's success. "The match against Cameroon is crucial. It will be a tough challenge, but everyone is ready, and we are determined to get a result."

Zemura, one of the standout performers in the draw against Kenya, acknowledged that Zimbabwe had missed opportunities in that game and must capitalize on chances against Cameroon. The Warriors created more scoring opportunities than Kenya, but none were converted, including one for Zemura himself.

"We need a much-improved performance against Cameroon," Zemura said. "We had good moments against Kenya and could have scored at least two goals, but it wasn't our day. Now, we must fight again."

He believes a solid defensive performance, like the one they displayed against Kenya, combined with clinical finishing, will be key to overcoming Cameroon.

"The team is in good spirits, and we are expecting a tough match. Cameroon is a top side in Africa, but we know what we need to do to get a positive result."

Coach Michael Nees faces the challenge of addressing defensive vulnerabilities, particularly at wing-back, which were exposed against Kenya. With Cameroon boasting attacking talents like Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Saudi-based Christian Bassogog, Zimbabwe's defense will need to be tighter. The Cameroonians have been thriving in a 4-1-4-1 formation, and Nees may need to adjust his team's usual 4-3-3 setup to counter them.

The top two teams in Group J will secure spots at the AFCON finals next year in Morocco, making tomorrow's game a pivotal one for Zimbabwe's qualification hopes.



Source - The Herald

