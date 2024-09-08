Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

by Staff reporter
Forty-one teachers from the Matebeleland region are set to benefit from a new housing scheme launched by the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) as part of its non-monetary incentives for members.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the welfare of teachers, is being carried out in collaboration with GG Land Developers, who have provided serviced land in Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo.

Zimta's Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Ms. Sehlile Thebe, revealed in an interview that interested members are invited to register for payment plans at Zimta offices.

"This is the third batch of stand allocations for our Zimta members since the launch of the Vulindlela scheme. We believe that every member has the potential to either buy a house or secure a deposit for a stand," she said.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding with GG Land Developers, members can benefit from a zero-deposit scheme. They will pay in installments, and upon reaching 35 percent of the payment, they will be allocated a stand.

The residential stands are available to teachers from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South provinces. GG Land Developers is also introducing a new rent-to-buy scheme, which has been well-received by members for its added convenience and flexibility.

Zimta Matebeleland South provincial chairperson, Mr. Keiza Sibanda, urged more teachers to join the association, emphasizing the importance of protection from unreliable land developers.

"We encourage all teachers to join Zimta to ensure they are protected and not exploited by unscrupulous developers. This scheme guarantees timely allocation of stands," Mr. Sibanda said.

He added that the scheme not only provides stands but also incorporates rent-to-buy houses, bridging the gap between members' needs and financial capabilities. "This housing scheme represents a lifetime investment for teachers, with properties that can be passed down through generations," he noted.

The scheme is expected to expand to other areas, including Plumtree, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Matobo, and Maphisa.

Zimta Matebeleland North provincial chairperson, Mr. Paul Nyakutombwa, commended teachers for their enthusiasm towards the scheme and highlighted its long-term benefits.

Source - The Chronicle

