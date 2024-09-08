Latest News Editor's Choice


Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A 35-year-old magistrate from Gwanda has been arrested and charged with bribery and criminal abuse of duty. The magistrate, Talent Phiri, is accused of soliciting a $3,000 bribe from the ex-husband of a legal applicant in exchange for favorable assistance in a case.

According to Zimbabwean criminal law, public officers who receive or solicit bribes are committing an offense and may face fines or imprisonment.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe confirmed that Phiri appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court on charges of bribery.

In an official statement on X, the Authority detailed the case: "On August 27, 2024, the accused magistrate issued an Interim Protection Order in favor of an applicant against her former husband, with a warrant of arrest attached as per protocol. Allegedly, on September 4, 2024, Phiri solicited a $3,000 bribe from the applicant's ex-husband, promising to assist him with the case."

"Phiri claimed that officials from the President's Office, the National Prosecuting Authority, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police were interested in the case and would ensure his imprisonment. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to $2,500. Phiri instructed the informant to deliver the money to his residence. The informant recorded phone calls and reported the incident to the police, leading to Phiri's arrest through a sting operation."

Phiri has been remanded in custody and will appear for a further hearing on September 9, 2024.

Source - The Chronicle

