Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Chief Khulumani Mathema of Gwanda North has called on the government to deploy additional police personnel to his community to address the rising violence associated with illegal mining activities.

Chief Mathema reported that illegal miners are causing significant disruption and violence in his area. 
"These miners have no respect for property or permission. When they find gold in someone’s field, they invade without consent, destroying the land and displacing residents," he said.
He added that the environmental damage caused by these miners is severe, with many leaving behind dangerous open pits that pose risks to both people and livestock. 
"The reckless actions of these miners have made our community unsafe, which is why we urgently need more police presence to address these issues," Chief Mathema emphasized.
The chief also highlighted several disturbing incidents of violence, including cases of rape and assault. 
"Last weekend, illegal miners attacked church members with weapons during a service. The leader was injured and taken to the hospital. This attack on innocent citizens underscores the urgent need for increased security," he noted.
Chief Mathema believes that bolstering police presence in Gwanda North would help reduce the violent crimes linked to illegal mining activities. 
"Increasing police manpower in rural areas will help mitigate the violence and fatalities associated with illegal mining," he said.

Source - southern eye

