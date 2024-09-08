Latest News Editor's Choice


Faz victims acquitted

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Two residents of Hwedza, Charles Kadungure (48) and Marlon Kandenga (32), have been acquitted of disorderly conduct charges after allegedly confronting a member of Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (Faz) and protesting his questionable activities during last year's general elections.

The case was heard at the Murambinda Magistrates Court, where Kadungure and Kandenga were charged under section 41 of the Criminal Code for disorderly conduct in a public place. They were arrested on August 23, 2023, by the police.

Brian Majamanda of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) represented the accused during the trial, which began on August 14, 2024.

Prosecutor Chirairo Kudakwashe alleged that Kadungure and Kandenga had seized a Zanu PF-branded cloth and a cell register from Manatsa Zinyuku (58), a teacher and member of Faz, at a polling station at Marumbi Primary School in Hwedza. The prosecution claimed their actions were intended to provoke a breach of peace.

The trial saw testimony from three State witnesses—Zinyuku, Masimba Guvheya, and James Samson Karasi—all members of Zanu PF and Faz. They testified against Kadungure and Kandenga.

In their defense, Kadungure and Kandenga, represented by Majamanda, denied the allegations and argued that the charges stemmed from political animosity and were intended to undermine them. Majamanda contended that Zinyuku's actions at the polling station violated the Electoral Act, which prohibits such conduct on voting day.

Zinyuku admitted to holding a gathering near the polling station on election day, where Faz members were directing voters to pass through a checkpoint before and after voting.

On August 23, 2024, Magistrate Tatenda Makwanya found Kadungure and Kandenga not guilty and acquitted them after Majamanda's application for their discharge.

Source - newsday

