Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has been drawn into a protracted ownership dispute involving gold mining claims in Shamva.

In a letter sent to Mohadi last Friday, Jairus Matsika, managing director of Korzim Strategic Minerals, sought the Vice-President's intervention, alleging that influential politicians are targeting his gold claims.

Korzim, which has operated four gold mining blocks in Shamva since 2009, claims ownership of blocks 100, 101, 102, and 103 located on New Brixton Farm. However, Matsika asserts that their operations have been severely disrupted by Summerset Mining Syndicate, which has laid claim to these blocks. The dispute, dating back to 2015, is currently being litigated in the courts.

In his letter, Matsika detailed how Summerset Mining Syndicate first contested Korzim's claims shortly after the company's operations began. Korzim took legal action in 2015 against Summerset Mining Syndicate, the provincial mining director, and the provincial surveyor under case number HC 8435/15.

Matsika alleged that Summerset Mining Syndicate, unable to win the initial case, allegedly forged a High Court judgment in their favor with the help of a dubious judge. This led to Summerset Mining resuming operations on Korzim's claims, prompting further legal challenges from Korzim.

According to Matsika, Summerset Mining later transferred the claims to Canterbury Mining and Milling Company, owned by Australian national Gary Cybrow, despite Korzim holding the original documents. Canterbury subsequently engaged Fourteen Karate Mining Syndicate for operations.

Matsika also accused officials from the Ministry of Mines of being involved in the dispute, alleging corruption and interference. He claimed that Kingston Nyamakura, the farm owner, has colluded with Cybrow and the syndicates to prevent Korzim from accessing the mining site.

The letter also mentioned that a criminal case was opened against Korzim by ZRP Shamva and referred to Bindura Magistrate Court, which Matsika argued was part of a broader effort to frustrate their operations.

Matsika appealed to Vice-President Mohadi to address the issue, citing corruption and political interference as significant obstacles to resolving the dispute. He expressed hope that Mohadi's intervention would help bring a resolution to the situation.

In a related legal matter, High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga intervened in January to save Korzim from potential halting of operations due to environmental degradation claims by Auriga Mineral Exploration (Pvt) Ltd. Auriga, holding Exclusive Prospecting Order Number 1806, accused Korzim of constructing a tunnel beneath the Shamva - Nyagande Road and encroaching on its prospecting area. Korzim defended itself by arguing that Auriga lacked the standing to bring the case and that the EPO 1806 did not permit Auriga to encroach on Korzim's claims.

Source - newsday

