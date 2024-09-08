Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe must be bold in FDI drive

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga has disclosed that the government has been inundated with demands from prospective investors seeking Zimbabwe as a favorable investment destination. Among these demands are requests for exemptions from worker taxes and other fiscal incentives.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Northern Region capacity-building workshop in Harare last week, Guvamatanga highlighted that many investors seek extensive fiscal incentives, including tax exemptions for their employees and duty-free importation of office supplies such as desks and pens.

"Some investors even request that their entire operation, from office furniture to stationery, be brought in duty-free," Guvamatanga said. He also noted that some projects have a short lifespan, raising concerns about the long-term benefits of providing such incentives.

These demands come as Zimbabwe actively seeks foreign direct investment (FDI), following years of investor hesitation due to policy inconsistencies and economic challenges. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been promoting Zimbabwe under the "Zimbabwe is open for business" campaign to attract investment.

Recent statistics indicate growing investor interest, with ZIDA issuing 154 licenses worth US$1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024, up from US$622.18 million in the first quarter. However, Guvamatanga's comments underscore the need for a balance between accommodating investor requests and protecting national interests.

There are concerns that some investors, after receiving incentives, evade formal banking channels and conduct transactions in cash, leading to losses in value-added tax and intermediated money transfer tax. These investors often appear to have political connections that grant them undue advantages.

The focus must shift from accommodating dubious investors to ensuring that the country attracts genuine investors who contribute to economic growth, job creation, and tax revenues. Authorities need to be resolute in rejecting investors who do not align with Zimbabwe's long-term economic goals.

To achieve Vision 2030's goal of reaching upper-middle-income status, Zimbabwe needs investors who are committed to enhancing production and contributing to the fiscal system. A revamp of the tax incentive system is essential to boost tax revenue and reduce the burden on individuals and companies. ZIDA must be prepared to turn away questionable investors to prioritize the country's interests and align with regional development standards.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

5 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

6 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

7 hrs ago | 884 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

7 hrs ago | 1354 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

8 hrs ago | 1710 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

8 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

8 hrs ago | 699 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

8 hrs ago | 527 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Faz victims acquitted

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Ziyambi is talking garbage on Bulawayo water crisis'

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

BCC developing a new diaspora policy

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Govt defends 60km radius restrictions decision

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe to fine telcos over poor service delivery

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Warriors out to tame Lions

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 family members buried together

8 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Last-minute back-to-school shopping rush hits Harare

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

2 dead, 6Injured in head-on collision on Harare-Bulawayo road

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Doping tests for all Zimbabwe PSL players

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

TelOne frustrates Dembare

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

Great Zimbabwe's hidden tunnels, Mutirikwi sunset view to boost tourism

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Judge reduces sentence after magistrate's error in theft case

20 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zimbabwean man murders woman after she rejects US$5 for sex

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Welshamn Ncube makes new CCC appointments

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

You can't rig suffering Zimbabweans, Mr. Mnangagwa!

20 hrs ago | 853 Views

Kwashi drags Caps United to FIFA over US$46,000

21 hrs ago | 1221 Views

CCC participated in 2023 to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our suffering for US$1.6m bonanza. Will sellout again 2028!

21 hrs ago | 500 Views

Missing vehicle found

21 hrs ago | 864 Views

Violent Zanu PF Legislator Warned

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

08 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 1691 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

08 Sep 2024 at 15:15hrs | 916 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 7126 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 271 Views