Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

A human resources officer for Chikomba district in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Tatenda Mikishoni, was arraigned before the courts last week on charges of theft. Mikishoni is accused of misappropriating US$15,000 intended for the importation of a vehicle.Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi granted Mikishoni US$300 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on October 11 as investigations continue.According to Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, in April this year, Sakura Vuta Dewatering (PVT) Ltd sought to import a Toyota Hilux Vigo Champ double cab 2020 model from Be Forward Japan to Zimbabwe. The company engaged Mikishoni, who had previously assisted them with vehicle imports.On April 29, Sakura provided Mikishoni with US$10,000 as a deposit for the vehicle. Mikishoni allegedly deposited this amount into his personal account.The following day, Sakura paid Mikishoni an additional US$5,797 through their lawyers, Rufu and Makoni Legal Practitioners, bringing the total amount received by Mikishoni to US$15,797.Chonzi claimed that Mikishoni was supposed to transfer US$15,190 to Be Forward's account to cover the vehicle's purchase price, as specified in the invoice. However, it is alleged that Mikishoni only transferred US$4,588 and misappropriated US$10,602 for personal use.The discrepancy led Sakura Vuta Dewatering to report the incident to the police, resulting in Mikishoni's arrest