Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J match against Cameroon, The Warriors are determined not to be daunted by their formidable opponents.The clash is set for tomorrow at 5 pm Zimbabwe time at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.Cameroon, boasting a star-studded lineup including Manchester United's Andre Onana, Napoli's Andre Zambo Anguissa, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, and Brighton's Carlos Baleba, currently tops Group J following a narrow 1-0 victory over Namibia in their opener. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, earned a goalless draw against Kenya in their first match.Prince Dube, making his return to the national team after a three-year absence, acknowledged the strength of the Cameroonian squad but emphasized that The Warriors are undaunted by their opponents' reputation."Cameroon's squad is full of quality players and big names," said Dube."But when we step onto the pitch, we're all equals. There's no need to fear anyone. We need to focus on our strengths and play as a team."Dube, who has recently rejoined the senior team, delivered a solid performance in his return but missed a key opportunity to score after being set up by Khama Billiat."I'm surrounded by talented players like Khama and Tawanda Chirewa who can provide great passes. I just need to stay ready and make the right movements. If I get chances, I need to take them," he said.Despite the draw against Kenya falling short of some fans' expectations, Dube views it as a positive outcome and is hopeful for better results in the upcoming game against Cameroon."Given that we had only two days of training before the Kenya game, I believe we performed well. We're confident moving forward, and we hope to turn those positives into a win against Cameroon. We're building chemistry and understanding the coach's philosophy, which will help us improve," Dube added.Returning to the national team has been a fulfilling experience for Dube, who expressed his eagerness to contribute."I'm grateful to be back with the Warriors. I've missed being part of the national team, and I'm committed to giving my best for the country," he said.Zimbabwe is using the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda as their home ground due to the lack of a CAF-certified stadium in Zimbabwe. Dube hopes for increased support from fans for tomorrow's match."Our supporters should continue to back us. We may not always meet expectations, but patience is key as we adjust under a new coach. We promise to give our all and strive to bring them joy," he concluded.