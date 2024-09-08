Latest News Editor's Choice


China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
IN Zimbabwe, a China-aided hospital stands as a testament to the growing ties between the two countries.

The Mahusekwa Hospital, also known as the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Hospital, was built with Chinese support to deliver quality healthcare services to Mahusekwa, a township in Mashonaland East Province.

The first phase of this state-of-the-art project was completed and handed over to the Zimbabwean government in 2012, with the second phase opening in 2019.

The hospital features departments such as dental, pediatrics, radiology, physiotherapy, maternity, a theater, and a mortuary, among others.

"I think this hospital has improved the relations between China and Zimbabwe. We have seen more support coming from the Chinese government through their embassy," Delight Madoro, medical officer for Marondera district, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Since opening, the hospital has had a significant impact on healthcare delivery, not just in Mahusekwa but also in the broader Marondera rural district, which serves a population of around 136,000.

Even people from as far as Harare, about 100 kilometers away, come to receive treatment, Madoro said.

On average, the hospital sees about 400 patients a week, with around 175 admissions, mostly for maternity services.

It attracts patients from beyond the catchment area due to the quality of services, infrastructure, and well-equipped emergency facilities, Madoro added.

With six doctors, the hospital can meet most community needs, though some specialist cases are referred to the provincial hospital. Cooperation with Chinese medical specialists has also enhanced service provision, he said.

"We have regular visits from the Chinese medical team, and there are plans to establish a partnership between Chinese and Zimbabwean doctors to offer more specialized services," Madoro said.

Last year, Madoro joined a team of medical professionals on a trip to China to learn advanced laboratory techniques tailored to developing countries.

"It was a fruitful trip. We learned a lot about things to do with the laboratory and some ways that we can improve in terms of our service provision in the lab," he said.

Beauty Mberi, a matron at the hospital, highlighted how the facility has made life easier for the community by providing healthcare services locally.

Previously, people had to travel up to 60 kilometers for cesarean sections, but now the hospital offers them here along with antenatal, postnatal, outpatient, and family and children's healthcare, she said.

The availability of specialist care has also eased the workload for healthcare workers.

"We have some referrals from other healthcare facilities. They come here with complications. And we are now able to offer them cesarean sections rather than transferring them to provincial hospitals," Mberi said.

Osness Chitsuro, a patient receiving treatment for an injury, praised the hospital for providing timely, quality care.

"This hospital is making our lives easier in Mahusekwa. We have access to the medicines that we need in time," he said.

Beyond healthcare, the hospital has stimulated the local economy by increasing traffic and activity in the area. The presence of the hospital has attracted businesspeople who are willing to invest in this community, Madoro noted.

China and Zimbabwe share a long history of cooperation in the health sector. Since 1985, China has sent 21 medical teams to Zimbabwe.

In 2022, China also handed over a pharmaceutical warehouse to the Zimbabwean government to boost the country's drug storage capacity and enhance its healthcare system.


Source - Xinhua

