Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
ZANU-PF provincial coordinating committees across the country are endorsing a proposal to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidency beyond the constitutionally-mandated end of his second term in 2028.

The endorsements from provincial meetings are set to be presented at the ZANU-PF national people's conference in Bulawayo next month, scheduled for October 22 to 27. Party structures are currently formulating resolutions to take to this conference.

Key party factions, including the women's league and the youth league, have also passed resolutions advocating for the extension of Mnangagwa's tenure. They argue that his continued leadership is crucial for the nation's stability and development.

At a recent provincial coordinating committee meeting in Manicaland, ZANU PF members unanimously supported Mnangagwa's continued leadership beyond 2028.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha told NewsDay that this process reflects the party's democratic principles. He emphasized that while not everyone may agree with the resolutions, the democratic process is being followed.

"Isn't this what you term democracy? If we stay silent, you would say there is no democracy. And if others speak, you question them. Here, it is the people who are expressing their views, and the President listens to their wishes," Machacha said. "The people are aware of the Constitution but desire his continued leadership. It's up to him to make the final decision. Democracy may not please everyone, but that's how it works."

Similar resolutions have been adopted in other provinces, including Matabeleland South, with the Women's League, led by Political Commissar Maybe Mbowa, also calling for an extension of Mnangagwa's rule. The league's National Secretary, Mabel Chinomona, stated that she would communicate these sentiments to Mnangagwa, praising him as a "listening President."

Party insiders revealed that there is a concerted effort to ensure Mnangagwa remains in power. "We are working hard to cement his position and ensure his continued leadership, both within ZANU PF and nationally," a source said.

Another source indicated that the resolutions will be discussed at the upcoming conference, with Mnangagwa expected to participate but not to be the focal point of the discussion.

The push for extending Mnangagwa's tenure has sparked debate among political analysts, who argue that it undermines the country's Constitution and sets a concerning precedent for future leadership.

Last week, there were reports of ZANU PF members advocating for a constitutional amendment to extend Mnangagwa's term beyond the current two-term limit, potentially extending his presidency to 2030. Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa recently indicated that such an amendment would be considered at the conference, suggesting that Mnangagwa's current term could be extended by two years.

Source - newsday

