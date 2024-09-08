Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a shocking incident a 24- year-old man from Disi farm allegedly stabbed his HIV+ girlfriend four times before stabbing himself in the chest Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

The man who cannot be named for ethical reasons tried to kill his girlfriend after he discovered that she was HIV+ and subsequently stabbed himself but the pair did not die.According to police the two are battling for life at Guruve hospital.Meanwhile, the boyfriend is currently facing an attempted murder charge.