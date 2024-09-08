WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Lusaka have detained a 43-year-old man of Kabulonga Extension for insulting President Hakainde Hichilema and saying Zambians should vote out "these idi*ts in 2026."Suzgo Mbale insulted President Hichilema in a TikTok video, where he complained that the President had graduated Zambians from load shedding to national blackouts. He further described President Hichilema as a crook and a liar, adding that those who voted for him were fools.In a statement, on Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Mbale had been detained for the offence of using insulting language."The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Suzgo MBALE, a male aged 43, of House No. 49, Kabulonga Extension, has been detained for the offence of Use of Insulting Language contrary to Section 179 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia."The facts of the matter are that on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Mr. Mbale caused to be published a video on the TikTok social media platform under the account name @Mbaleone, in which he used insulting language.""The suspect is currently detained in lawful custody. The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the law is upheld and that individuals who breach the peace by using offensive language or conduct are dealt with in accordance with the law."