'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

PAC president Andyford Banda has warned that Zambia's economy is on the brink of collapse due to poor governance under the current administration.In an interview, Banda criticised the UPND government for lacking a clear plan to address the country's challenges, particularly the ongoing energy crisis."The economy is at the verge of collapse because of our governance system. It's at the verge of collapse because government has failed to be innovative, you cannot just blame drought as the main cause of this [energy crisis]. He himself the President said crises have happened from time immemorial, what is important is leadership. He is the one who said that he posted on Facebook before he became President."