Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
PAC president Andyford Banda has warned that Zambia's economy is on the brink of collapse due to poor governance under the current administration.

In an interview, Banda criticised the UPND government for lacking a clear plan to address the country's challenges, particularly the ongoing energy crisis.

"The economy is at the verge of collapse because of our governance system. It's at the verge of collapse because government has failed to be innovative, you cannot just blame drought as the main cause of this [energy crisis]. He himself the President said crises have happened from time immemorial, what is important is leadership. He is the one who said that he posted on Facebook before he became President."


Source - newsday

Must Read

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

6 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

7 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

7 hrs ago | 1390 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

8 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe must be bold in FDI drive

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Faz victims acquitted

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Ziyambi is talking garbage on Bulawayo water crisis'

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

BCC developing a new diaspora policy

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Govt defends 60km radius restrictions decision

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe to fine telcos over poor service delivery

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Warriors out to tame Lions

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 family members buried together

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

9 hrs ago | 386 Views

Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Last-minute back-to-school shopping rush hits Harare

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

2 dead, 6Injured in head-on collision on Harare-Bulawayo road

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Doping tests for all Zimbabwe PSL players

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

TelOne frustrates Dembare

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Great Zimbabwe's hidden tunnels, Mutirikwi sunset view to boost tourism

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Judge reduces sentence after magistrate's error in theft case

20 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimbabwean man murders woman after she rejects US$5 for sex

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Welshamn Ncube makes new CCC appointments

20 hrs ago | 2194 Views

You can't rig suffering Zimbabweans, Mr. Mnangagwa!

21 hrs ago | 857 Views

Kwashi drags Caps United to FIFA over US$46,000

21 hrs ago | 1233 Views

CCC participated in 2023 to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our suffering for US$1.6m bonanza. Will sellout again 2028!

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

Missing vehicle found

21 hrs ago | 867 Views

Violent Zanu PF Legislator Warned

21 hrs ago | 388 Views

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

08 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 1693 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

08 Sep 2024 at 15:15hrs | 917 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 7171 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 272 Views