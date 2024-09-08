MDC in Zambia fires national chair

News / National

by Staff reporter

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Felix Mutati has withdrawn the national chairmanship position of Sam Moyo with immediate effect.Speaking when he addressed party members at the MDC headquarters in Lusaka yesterday, Mutati said the withdrawal was in line with the demands he received from the top party leadership."Let me just say one last thing and my last thing is that I have heard the demands from you. I have been briefed by the secretary general and I am going to exercise the powers that I have within the Constitution. And in the exercise of those powers, I am withdrawing the chairmanship of our party from Mr Sam Moyo. Mr Moyo is no longer national chairman."