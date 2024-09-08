Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has announced that the government will withhold payment from construction companies that deliver substandard work on road repair projects. This measure aims to ensure that taxpayers’ money is used effectively and that repair jobs meet the required standards.

Mhona made the statement during a session of ministerial question time in Parliament this past week. He emphasized that, unlike previous administrations, the current government will only release payments once it is satisfied with the quality of work.

"Yes, it is very true that the Second Republic operates differently from the former, where people were paid despite shoddy work. This time, if the work does not meet our standards, payment will only be made after we are fully satisfied," Mhona said.

He reassured MPs that Section 298 of the Constitution mandates transparency and accountability, ensuring that public funds are used appropriately.

"If a company does not perform to standard, we will blacklist them, preventing them from receiving future contracts," Mhona added.

The Minister also mentioned that companies are required to redo any unsatisfactory work until it meets the necessary quality before receiving payment. "We are working closely with the Committee on Transport, which frequently monitors progress and updates Parliament on ongoing projects," he noted.

Recent reports have highlighted the emergence of potholes on roads that were recently repaired, raising concerns about the government's due diligence in vetting contractors. Critics argue that tenders are often awarded to associates of top officials who may lack the capability to execute major projects effectively.

The Zanu PF-led government faces criticism for allegedly awarding contracts to friends and family members of high-ranking officials, which may contribute to the substandard performance and misuse of taxpayer funds.

Source - zimlive

