Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Professor Welshman Ncube has announced a new spokesperson, with Willias Madzimure taking on the role and Jacob Mafume transitioning to secretary for legal affairs. Kurauone Chihwayi has been appointed as Ncube's personal spokesman.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ncube highlighted that these changes aim to "enhance our communication capabilities."

Mafume, who had served as the interim spokesman since Nelson Chamisa stepped down in January, will now focus on legal affairs. Chamisa's departure was marked by allegations of infiltration within the party.

Ncube, who assumed the presidency of CCC on an interim basis pending a party congress, faces challenges to his leadership from a rival faction led by Jameson Timba, a former Harare senator and Chamisa loyalist.

Adding to the internal discord, Sengezo Tshabangu, who had declared himself the party's secretary-general before recalling several MPs and councillors, has established a parallel CCC structure. Tshabangu has been sworn in as a senator and has secured the role of leader of the opposition in Parliament.

The ongoing factional struggle will be further scrutinized this month when state funding for political parties is allocated. CCC is expected to receive ZIG 22 million based on its performance in the 2023 general elections, while Zanu PF is set to receive ZIG 48 million. The disbursement will reveal which faction is officially recognized by the Zanu PF government.

Source - zimlive

