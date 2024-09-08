Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's huge entourage during his week-long trip to China included his son and brother-in-law, ZimLive reported.

Mnangagwa flew to China on August 28 aboard a Boeing Business Jet B737-77W operated by Royal Jet of the United Arab Emirates, returning home on September 7.

The aircraft, registration A6-RJU, has an hourly charter price of US$18,600, according to Paramount Business Jets, a charter services broker.

Mnangagwa's delegation of over 45 people included his son, Collins, and his wife's brother, Henry Kutyauripo.

Kutyauripo and the president's twin son were present Mnangagwa visited Mao Zedong Square in Beijing, where he laid flower at the bronze statue of the iconic founder of the Chinese Communist Party.

The presence of the duo on an official trip will renew criticism of Mnangagwa for surrounding himself with time-servers and toadies who use their proximity to the Zanu PF leader for self-gain.

Collins, who studied in China and is fluent in Mandarin, has partnered several Chinese companies and would have used the trip for private business.

When asked about Collins' presence on the trip, Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba snapped: "It's his son."

On Kutyauripo, Charamba said: "He is a director, he is a government employee."

He refused to state the department where Kutyauripo works, or explain his relevance on the president's delegation to the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) attended by over 50 other African leaders.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

7 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

8 hrs ago | 1747 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

8 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe must be bold in FDI drive

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Faz victims acquitted

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Ziyambi is talking garbage on Bulawayo water crisis'

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

BCC developing a new diaspora policy

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Govt defends 60km radius restrictions decision

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe to fine telcos over poor service delivery

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Warriors out to tame Lions

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 family members buried together

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

9 hrs ago | 386 Views

Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Last-minute back-to-school shopping rush hits Harare

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

2 dead, 6Injured in head-on collision on Harare-Bulawayo road

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Doping tests for all Zimbabwe PSL players

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

TelOne frustrates Dembare

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Great Zimbabwe's hidden tunnels, Mutirikwi sunset view to boost tourism

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Judge reduces sentence after magistrate's error in theft case

20 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimbabwean man murders woman after she rejects US$5 for sex

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Welshamn Ncube makes new CCC appointments

20 hrs ago | 2194 Views

You can't rig suffering Zimbabweans, Mr. Mnangagwa!

21 hrs ago | 857 Views

Kwashi drags Caps United to FIFA over US$46,000

21 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC participated in 2023 to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our suffering for US$1.6m bonanza. Will sellout again 2028!

21 hrs ago | 503 Views

Missing vehicle found

21 hrs ago | 867 Views

Violent Zanu PF Legislator Warned

21 hrs ago | 388 Views

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

08 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 1693 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

08 Sep 2024 at 15:15hrs | 917 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 7172 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 272 Views