Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

News / National

by Staff reporter

Winpeg Moyo, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, and Somalia, has been appointed Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Nairobi Chapter.The appointment was announced during a ceremony held at the Embassy of Angola in Kenya.Ambassador Moyo succeeds Angola's Ambassador to Kenya, Sianga Abilio.In her speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Moyo highlighted the strength and unity of the SADC region in defending its sovereignty."SADC countries have shown remarkable solidarity in protecting member states from sanctions and encouraging global support for our regional projects," she said.She expressed gratitude for SADC's efforts in advocating for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and emphasized the region's commitment to resolving conflict hotspots."Through collective efforts, we aim to restore peace in these areas and advance the vision of a united, prosperous, and resilient Southern Africa."Ambassador Moyo also underscored the importance of collaboration and partnerships with other nations."The SADC Nairobi Chapter will continue to work closely with the Government of Kenya, aiming for mutually beneficial programs and initiatives," she added.