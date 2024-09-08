Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after a brutal revenge stabbing at a business centre in Karoi, Mashonaland West.The attack occurred on March 7, 2024, when Ishmael Sakala, fueled by a long-standing grudge, assaulted a man who had allegedly attacked him the previous year.According to a statement, tensions erupted when Sakala confronted Joseph, demanding an explanation for the prior assault. The argument quickly escalated, with Sakala pulling out a knife and stabbing Joseph three times - once in the left eye, once on the back of the head, and once in the stomach.Locals at the scene intervened, stopping the attack and providing aid to the victim, who sustained serious injuries. Sakala was arrested and appeared before the Karoi Magistrates' Court.He was sentenced to three years in prison, with six months suspended on condition of good behavior, leaving him to serve two years and six months behind bars.