5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A group of five suspected car thieves has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Toyota Land Cruiser in South Africa, forging documents, and attempting to smuggle the vehicle into Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the suspects—John Leseja Mkonto (37) from Johannesburg, South Africa; Sibusiso Mpofu (44) from Nkulumane, Bulawayo; Nwabi Maghawe (39) from Nketa 7, Bulawayo; Raymond Tshabalala (29) from Johannesburg, South Africa; and Pholani Nhliziyo (38) from Ndiweni Village, Bulawayo—appeared in Harare Magistrates' Court facing charges of motor vehicle theft.

On August 28, 2024, the quintet allegedly stole a white Toyota Land Cruiser in Pretoria, South Africa. To cover their tracks, they reportedly forged a South African registration book and a temporary import permit in Mkonto's name.

On September 2, 2024, the group tried to smuggle the vehicle into Zimbabwe but was stopped at a police roadblock in Featherstone.

Authorities discovered that the vehicle's documents were falsified and that the registration number belonged to a Toyota Hilux. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen in South Africa on August 28, 2024.

The suspects have been remanded in custody until September 16, 2024.


Source - The Chronicle

