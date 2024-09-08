Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

News / National

by Staff reporter

A large crowd of drivers and touts gathered at Umvutshwa Cemetery to bid farewell to Thembelani "Texas" Thwala, a well-known minibus owner from Matshobana.Thwala, a beloved figure in the local transport community, tragically passed away after being struck by a car at the Rio turn-off in Matshobana last Thursday.In a fitting tribute, drivers and touts performed and celebrated his life, remembering the impact he had on the community.Texas was widely recognized for his minibuses that operated in the area, making him a popular figure in Matshobana.