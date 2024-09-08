Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo are investigating a fatal road accident that claimed the life of an unidentified man, approximately 35 years old, along 12th Avenue Extension on 8 September 2024.

In a statement posted on X, authorities confirmed the incident occurred at around 1:15 AM when the man was struck by a Nissan Caravan with registration number AFE 7547. The victim, who was wearing brown trousers and a black jacket, died at the scene.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased and have urged anyone with a missing relative matching the description to contact Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Source - The Chronicle

