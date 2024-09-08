Air Zimbabwe reopens training schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

National carrier Air Zimbabwe has reopened its commercial and technical training schools in a bid to strengthen its human resources and increase revenue.The announcement was made by the airline's chief executive officer, Mr. Edmund Makona, during a familiarisation tour of the airline's operations by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development."We have reopened our commercial training division and technical schools as part of our human development programmes. This will help us save costs and generate income," said Mr. Makona. He also highlighted that reopening the technical school aligns with Air Zimbabwe's broader mandate.Previously, some Air Zimbabwe staff had to travel to South Africa and Kenya to obtain International Air Transport Association (IATA) airline ticketing qualifications, which the local training programs will now provide.