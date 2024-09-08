Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Zimbabwe turnaround said to be on course

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
Air Zimbabwe's turnaround programme is making significant strides, with plans to restore and expand regional and domestic routes, according to a senior company official.

During a tour of the airline's Harare premises by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, Air Zimbabwe Chief Executive Mr. Edmund Makona outlined the company's strategies, which are aligned with its reconstruction goals.

"We have adopted a four-pillar strategy focusing on corporate governance, air transportation services, human capital development, and aircraft maintenance and engineering," Mr. Makona said.

"Regarding air transportation services, our primary focus is growth. A successful strategy must prioritize growth, and for us, that means expanding our route network."

Makona noted that the airline had reintroduced its Harare-Johannesburg route on July 29, with four flights per week. Based on positive market response, the airline plans to increase the frequency of flights on this route soon.

"Additionally, Minister of Transport Felix Mhona has announced plans for the resumption of our London route, which will be available soon. Windhoek in Namibia, as well as Bulawayo-Johannesburg and Victoria Falls-Johannesburg routes, are also in the pipeline," Makona added.

Air Zimbabwe has also re-opened its training schools, a move aimed at boosting the airline's human capital while generating additional income. The commercial training school now offers International Air Transport Association (IATA) ticketing courses locally, which previously required travel to South Africa or Kenya.

"The response to the reopening of the training school has been overwhelmingly positive," Mr. Makona remarked.

Committee chairperson Knowledge Kaitano emphasized the importance of reviving Air Zimbabwe for the country's image and development.

"The aviation industry is a crucial element of national growth, and as the flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe plays a vital role. We are committed to supporting their efforts to restore the airline to its former prominence," Kaitano said.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

Asking Hichilema to honour campaign promises is now an offence in Zambia

14 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Air Zimbabwe reopens training schools

14 hrs ago | 2677 Views

ActionSA exposes DA in Tshwane

15 hrs ago | 704 Views

'ANC in KZN is destroyed'

15 hrs ago | 974 Views

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

16 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 827 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

18 hrs ago | 1966 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 598 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

18 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

20 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

21 hrs ago | 5708 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

22 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

22 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

22 hrs ago | 3170 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

23 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

23 hrs ago | 3581 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

23 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

23 hrs ago | 974 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

23 hrs ago | 726 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

23 hrs ago | 147 Views

Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

23 hrs ago | 391 Views

Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

23 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwe must be bold in FDI drive

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

23 hrs ago | 332 Views

Faz victims acquitted

23 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Ziyambi is talking garbage on Bulawayo water crisis'

23 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC developing a new diaspora policy

23 hrs ago | 196 Views

Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

23 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

23 hrs ago | 90 Views

Govt defends 60km radius restrictions decision

23 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe to fine telcos over poor service delivery

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

Warriors out to tame Lions

23 hrs ago | 129 Views

3 family members buried together

23 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

23 hrs ago | 535 Views

Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

Last-minute back-to-school shopping rush hits Harare

23 hrs ago | 131 Views

2 dead, 6Injured in head-on collision on Harare-Bulawayo road

23 hrs ago | 202 Views

Doping tests for all Zimbabwe PSL players

23 hrs ago | 78 Views

TelOne frustrates Dembare

24 hrs ago | 78 Views

Great Zimbabwe's hidden tunnels, Mutirikwi sunset view to boost tourism

24 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Judge reduces sentence after magistrate's error in theft case

08 Sep 2024 at 20:23hrs | 1018 Views

Zimbabwean man murders woman after she rejects US$5 for sex

08 Sep 2024 at 20:20hrs | 1080 Views

Welshamn Ncube makes new CCC appointments

08 Sep 2024 at 20:13hrs | 2413 Views

You can't rig suffering Zimbabweans, Mr. Mnangagwa!

08 Sep 2024 at 20:04hrs | 891 Views

Kwashi drags Caps United to FIFA over US$46,000

08 Sep 2024 at 19:47hrs | 1811 Views

CCC participated in 2023 to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our suffering for US$1.6m bonanza. Will sellout again 2028!

08 Sep 2024 at 19:45hrs | 544 Views

Missing vehicle found

08 Sep 2024 at 19:38hrs | 907 Views