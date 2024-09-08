Air Zimbabwe turnaround said to be on course

News / National

by Staff reporter

Air Zimbabwe's turnaround programme is making significant strides, with plans to restore and expand regional and domestic routes, according to a senior company official.During a tour of the airline's Harare premises by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, Air Zimbabwe Chief Executive Mr. Edmund Makona outlined the company's strategies, which are aligned with its reconstruction goals."We have adopted a four-pillar strategy focusing on corporate governance, air transportation services, human capital development, and aircraft maintenance and engineering," Mr. Makona said."Regarding air transportation services, our primary focus is growth. A successful strategy must prioritize growth, and for us, that means expanding our route network."Makona noted that the airline had reintroduced its Harare-Johannesburg route on July 29, with four flights per week. Based on positive market response, the airline plans to increase the frequency of flights on this route soon."Additionally, Minister of Transport Felix Mhona has announced plans for the resumption of our London route, which will be available soon. Windhoek in Namibia, as well as Bulawayo-Johannesburg and Victoria Falls-Johannesburg routes, are also in the pipeline," Makona added.Air Zimbabwe has also re-opened its training schools, a move aimed at boosting the airline's human capital while generating additional income. The commercial training school now offers International Air Transport Association (IATA) ticketing courses locally, which previously required travel to South Africa or Kenya."The response to the reopening of the training school has been overwhelmingly positive," Mr. Makona remarked.Committee chairperson Knowledge Kaitano emphasized the importance of reviving Air Zimbabwe for the country's image and development."The aviation industry is a crucial element of national growth, and as the flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe plays a vital role. We are committed to supporting their efforts to restore the airline to its former prominence," Kaitano said.