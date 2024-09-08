Bosso travel to CAPS

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) will resume on Saturday with Round 26 fixtures after a brief pause to accommodate the Warriors' 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.The Warriors began their campaign last Friday with a 0-0 draw against Kenya at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda. Today, they face a tough test against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, also in Uganda.As local league action returns, Highlanders will travel to Harare for a highly anticipated clash against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium. In the reverse fixture played in April, Bosso secured a 2-0 victory, with goals from Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore.For Saturday's encounter, Highlanders will be boosted by the return of midfield enforcer Melikhaya Ncube, who missed their Week 25 home match against Herentals College due to suspension. Bosso currently sit in fifth place on the log with 38 points, while Makepekepe are in ninth with 34 points, four behind their opponents.In other weekend action, Chicken Inn will look to bounce back from their recent 1-0 defeat to Hwange when they face Yadah Stars at Luveve Stadium on Sunday. FC Platinum will host Manica Diamonds at Mandava Stadium, while Arenel Movers, led by Philani "Beefy" Ncube, will take on Greenfuel at Luveve Stadium. Log leaders Simba Bhora are set to face TelOne at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, with the team riding high on the form that saw their coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, and player Walter Musona named August Coach and Player of the Month respectively.Elsewhere, PSL newcomers Chegutu Pirates will lock horns with Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium. However, the match between defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos has been postponed, as Dynamos are representing Zimbabwe in the CAF Confederation Cup.Dynamos are set to face Botswana's Orapa United in the first leg of their second-round CAF Confederation Cup tie on September 14 at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana. With no approved stadiums available in Zimbabwe for international matches, Dynamos will once again play their "home" match in Botswana the following week.Having eliminated Zesco United of Zambia with a 1-0 aggregate score in the previous round, the Harare giants now face the challenge of finding a suitable venue for their remaining CAF matches, as renovations are currently underway at Botswana's National Stadium in Gaborone. With Orapa United also unable to use the National Stadium, both teams will rely on the Francistown facility for the tie.Dynamos may choose to camp in Bulawayo to acclimatize, as it shares similar weather conditions with Francistown, before continuing their CAF journey in Botswana.PSL Week 26 FixturesSaturday September 14FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava Stadium), Arenel Movers' v Greenfuel (Luveve Stadium) CAPS United v Highlanders (Rufaro)Sunday September 15Bikita Minerals v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Herentals v Hwange (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah ( Luveve) Chegutu Pirates v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium) TelOne v Simba Bhora (Ascot Stadium.