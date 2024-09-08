Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-Zipra combatants await distribution of Nitram Properties

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) combatants and their beneficiaries have been urged to remain patient as the long-awaited distribution of assets under Nitram Properties approaches resolution.

Speaking at a press conference, Nitram Properties board chairperson Volta Ekem Moyo reassured members that the longstanding issue of property distribution is close to being finalized. He emphasized that the process will be conducted with full transparency and fairness.

Moyo acknowledged that some ex-combatants have grown frustrated with delays but reassured them that Nitram Properties is committed to honoring the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle. He also dismissed rumors that some properties had been sold, describing them as false accusations meant to create division among beneficiaries.

"All properties are legally protected by title deeds and caveats, making any unauthorized sale impossible," Moyo said. "Anyone found attempting to sell these properties will face legal consequences."

The assets, located across various regions of Zimbabwe, include residential and commercial properties intended to provide economic stability and sustainable livelihoods for ZIPRA veterans and their families.

Moyo addressed concerns over Nijo Farm in Harare, which is currently under the management of Northgate Company. He expressed confidence that President Mnangagwa would intervene to ensure the return of all Nitram Properties.

The Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa, remains committed to ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of the assets. Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has been appointed to oversee the process, marking a significant milestone in recognizing the contributions of ZIPRA veterans to Zimbabwe's liberation.

Nitram Properties has identified and documented over 100 properties, and more than 10,000 members are registered under the organization. Moyo reassured beneficiaries that the allocation process is in its final stages and urged continued patience.

Last year, momentum built when hundreds of ex-ZIPRA combatants gathered in Bulawayo to form a 13-member committee tasked with cataloging the properties and liaising with the government. The committee, led by Retired Colonel Dube and chaired by Moyo, includes representatives from various provinces, ensuring inclusivity in decision-making.

Moyo added that once the properties are returned, a board will be formed to oversee their distribution, ensuring that the widows and children of deceased combatants are also included in the process.

"The President is a man of his word, and we look forward to seeing these properties distributed fairly and justly," Moyo concluded.

Source - The Herald

