Harare duo arrested for defrauding Insiza man in fake phone deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Harare men were arrested after allegedly duping a man from Insiza by swapping his Itel mobile phone for a counterfeit Samsung Galaxy S20 and demanding an additional US$60.Edwin Kavumbura (26) and Marshal Mapfumo (28) are accused of deceiving the victim, identified as Siziba, into believing that the fake Samsung phone was genuine. They reportedly convinced him to exchange his Itel phone and pay the extra cash.The scam unraveled when Siziba realized he had been tricked after the pair left. He chased them down and caught up with them at St Luke Business Centre, where he demanded his phone and money back. Kavumbura and Mapfumo initially refused but later returned the Itel phone and only US$30 of the US$60 they had taken.A police report was filed, leading to the duo's arrest. Kavumbura and Mapfumo appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Barbra Phiri and were remanded in custody until September 12 for trial, facing fraud charges.