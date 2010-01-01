MP tells govt tome clean on Chitungwiza takeover by Magaya

News / National

by Staff reporter

An opposition lawmaker has urged the government to issue a ministerial statement regarding the alleged takeover of Chitungwiza's service delivery operations by religious leader Prophet Walter Magaya.Zengeza West legislator Innocent Zvaipa raised the issue in the National Assembly, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. He argued that while the Local Government and Public Works minister has the authority to issue policy directives, such actions must comply with the Constitution, particularly when they affect local governance.“We request that the Local Government minister present a statement on the extraordinary transactions being imposed on local authorities, specifically concerning Walter Magaya's supposed takeover of Chitungwiza's service delivery functions,” Zvaipa stated. “The minister should inform us of the scope of this investment and whether it has undergone proper due diligence by both the council and the ministry.”The government recently enlisted Magaya's company, Wistmer Investments, to manage a water and sewer reticulation project aimed at addressing Chitungwiza's long-standing service delivery issues. For years, the municipality has struggled to consistently provide clean water, with the town at the heart of a nationwide cholera outbreak in 2008 due to poor water sanitation.Reports suggest that Wistmer Investments will oversee waste collection, sewer management, business regulation, and water supply in the town. Magaya's involvement has sparked debate among stakeholders, with differing opinions on the appropriateness of his role until the government intervened.The Wistmer proposal outlines a comprehensive plan covering waste management, water supply, market regulation, transport, light industry development, infrastructure, ICT perception, and town planning. However, critics, including Zvaipa, are calling for further scrutiny to ensure that the project aligns with constitutional standards and local governance practices.