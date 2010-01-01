Chiwenga defrauders case takes new twist

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare couple accused of defrauding Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Miniyothabo, of nearly US$1 million in a botched construction deal allegedly used the same fraudulent scheme in seven other cases.Gray Mudiwa (44) and his wife Annavester Mudiwa (39), owners of Gray Homes construction company, were hired by Baloyi-Chiwenga to build a home, warehouse, and shopping mall in Filabusi. However, the couple allegedly abandoned the project midway, after receiving significant payments.On Tuesday, the couple appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing seven additional fraud charges totaling over US$472,000. Their bail hearing was postponed to September 12, after the court ordered the consolidation of all their cases. They are being represented by lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, who plans to apply for bail through written submissions.Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje outlined several incidents where the couple allegedly misrepresented their capabilities to various clients, resulting in substantial financial losses.In one case from August last year, businessman Anyway Choto (50) was duped into paying US$122,163 for the construction of a warehouse and storage facilities in Marondera, with promises that the project would be completed in 90 days for US$135,000. After receiving the payment, the company reportedly only dug the foundation before abandoning the project, leaving Choto with a loss of US$105,963.Another incident involved Colclare Investments, represented by Osborn Kudyanyemba. In March this year, Kudyanyemba was introduced to Annavester by an electrician, Takunda Masenda. Annavester allegedly convinced Kudyanyemba that she was running a successful hardware business and obtained electric switches, sockets, lights, and other equipment valued at US$31,723.50, with a promise to pay within 30 days. However, she failed to make the payment and became evasive, resulting in a loss of the same amount for Kudyanyemba.In January this year, the couple also allegedly defrauded Virtuetrade Petroleum director Never Tembo (41), who saw an advert on YouTube featuring gospel musician Mathias Mhere promoting Gray Homes' construction services. Tembo hired the company to build a double-storey house in Glen Lorne for US$390,000, with the promise that it would be completed in six months. Despite paying the full amount between January and March, the couple only built up to the ring beam level before abandoning the project. A valuation of the incomplete work revealed that only US$117,000 had been spent on construction, leaving Tembo with a financial loss of US$273,000.Tembo later learned of the couple's whereabouts through social media after they were arrested for defrauding Chiwenga's wife.The case is ongoing as the couple awaits trial for the multiple fraud allegations.