Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese investors elbow out local chrome miners

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
An investigation has revealed that the Zimbabwe Mining and Alloy Smelting Company (Zimasco) has replaced around 150 small-scale chrome miners with Chinese investors, raising concerns about discrimination against local operators.

The affected miners claim their exclusion violates the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Act and the Constitution, which prohibit discrimination between local and foreign investors. Section 13 of the ZIDA Act ensures that foreign and domestic investors receive equal treatment, while Section 56 of the Constitution mandates the State to correct unequal treatment of citizens and permanent residents.

In November 2023, Zimasco shut down small-scale mining operations across Mutorashanga, Mhondoro, Lalapanzi, Shurugwi, Mashava, Mberengwa, and Neta. These local miners had been subcontracted by Zimasco since 2008 to extract chrome on its claims and supply the company.

However, Chinese mining companies have since taken over, with some reportedly selling chrome to buyers outside Zimbabwe. The local miners, known as tributors, have questioned why they were forced to stop operations while the foreign miners continue uninterrupted.

Zimasco attributed the shutdown to power cuts, declining international chrome prices, and other economic challenges, but local miners dispute these claims. According to Zimasco tributors' committee chairperson Robert Antonio, the decision to terminate their contracts was communicated verbally rather than in writing, breaking with past practices.

The tributors were allegedly promised they could resume operations by June 2024, but this has not materialized. Antonio also claims that Chinese miners have taken over areas where local miners had invested time and resources in developing chrome claims.

"The local mining contractors were stopped from mining in November 2023," Antonio said. "But there are Chinese contractors who have continued mining in the very same belts that were formerly mined by local miners under a contractual agreement with Zimasco."

Zimasco has also prevented the local miners from selling chrome ore they had already extracted, leaving the ore to lie idle while illegal miners reportedly steal and sell it, causing further losses for the tributors.

One miner, Spencer Mushayavanhu, accused Zimasco of favoring Chinese investors despite the long-standing contributions of local miners. He claimed that Zimasco introduced unrealistic demands, such as requiring individual miners to deliver 5,000 tonnes of chrome per month, knowing that small-scale miners lacked the necessary machinery.

Other miners echoed concerns over unfair practices, including allegations that Zimasco purchased chrome from Chinese companies at higher prices than local miners, even though the local suppliers provided higher-quality ore.

"I was forced out of business by unfair practices," said Petnas Badze, a female miner. "They classified my ore as low grade, even when I knew it was high grade. When I demanded it back to sell elsewhere, they claimed it had already been smelted."

Some of the displaced miners, who have lived in Zimasco-owned houses for years, now face eviction as their income streams have been disrupted.

The miners have petitioned Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube, who reportedly promised that operations would resume. However, Ncube has since declined to comment on the matter, and ZIDA's CEO, Tafadzwa Chinamo, has yet to provide a formal response to inquiries.

Zimasco CEO John Musekiwa initially said the company would respond to questions in writing but later cited ongoing board meetings as the reason for the delay.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chiwenga defrauders case takes new twist

1 min ago | 0 Views

MP tells govt tome clean on Chitungwiza takeover by Magaya

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Contractor spills the beans on Harare City Council

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Families stopped from registering adopted children

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare duo arrested for defrauding Insiza man in fake phone deal

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Ex-Zipra combatants await distribution of Nitram Properties

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso travel to CAPS

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Councils top ZACC corruption list

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Air Zimbabwe turnaround said to be on course

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Asking Hichilema to honour campaign promises is now an offence in Zambia

14 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Air Zimbabwe reopens training schools

15 hrs ago | 2710 Views

ActionSA exposes DA in Tshwane

15 hrs ago | 735 Views

'ANC in KZN is destroyed'

15 hrs ago | 982 Views

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

16 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 833 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

18 hrs ago | 1985 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 599 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

18 hrs ago | 532 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

20 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

21 hrs ago | 5753 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

22 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

22 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

22 hrs ago | 3192 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

23 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

23 hrs ago | 3602 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

23 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

23 hrs ago | 974 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

23 hrs ago | 730 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

23 hrs ago | 147 Views

Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

23 hrs ago | 392 Views

Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

23 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwe must be bold in FDI drive

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

23 hrs ago | 333 Views

Faz victims acquitted

23 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Ziyambi is talking garbage on Bulawayo water crisis'

23 hrs ago | 246 Views

Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

23 hrs ago | 169 Views

BCC developing a new diaspora policy

23 hrs ago | 196 Views

Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

23 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

23 hrs ago | 91 Views

Govt defends 60km radius restrictions decision

23 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe to fine telcos over poor service delivery

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

Warriors out to tame Lions

23 hrs ago | 129 Views

3 family members buried together

23 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

23 hrs ago | 535 Views

Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

Last-minute back-to-school shopping rush hits Harare

24 hrs ago | 131 Views

2 dead, 6Injured in head-on collision on Harare-Bulawayo road

24 hrs ago | 202 Views

Doping tests for all Zimbabwe PSL players

24 hrs ago | 78 Views