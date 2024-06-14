'Rehabilitate Bulawayo-Kezi Road to attract investments'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lovemore Moyo, former Speaker of the National Assembly during Zimbabwe's government of national unity, has called on the Matobo Rural District Council (RDC) and relevant authorities to prioritize the rehabilitation and maintenance of the Bulawayo-Kezi Road to boost investment in the area.In a recent paper titled The Matobo Voices from the Rocks, Moyo highlighted the poor condition of the road connecting Bulawayo with Matobo, the home district of the late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo. He urged local authorities to engage with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to address the road's deterioration.Moyo also called for expedited construction of various approved government capital projects within the district. He emphasized the need to revisit the 1999 agreement to establish the Mambale Border Post project, which would link Botswana and South Africa."The Mambale Border Post initiative, spearheaded by the Matobo RDC under the Matobo District Development Scheme in 1995, found a private investor willing to finance the project on a build, operate, and transfer basis," Moyo noted. He argued that reviving this project would enhance development and economic growth in Maphisa by increasing traffic and tourism.Moyo further explained that the proposed border post would reduce the distance between Bulawayo and Johannesburg by over 200 kilometers compared to the Beitbridge route. He urged the people of Matobo, both locally and in the diaspora, to unite for the district's advancement.Additionally, Moyo praised the government for granting Maphisa Growth Point town board status on June 14, 2024, viewing it as a significant achievement reflecting the dedication of the Matobo RDC and stakeholders.He recommended that the Matobo RDC begin establishing an urban settlement, emphasizing the need for technical expertise, financial resources, and relevant experience. Moyo called for an economic growth strategy focused on infrastructure, industrialization, mining, farming, and technology.Moyo stressed the importance of conducting an environmental scan to assess available resources and opportunities. He encouraged local communities to actively participate in the development of both short-term and long-term strategic plans to prevent future conflicts over land acquisition.To facilitate the town board's establishment, Moyo proposed creating a Town Board Transitional Committee to oversee administrative structures and thematic committees. He also advised preparing necessary paperwork for accessing devolution funds and other government financial assistance.Finally, Moyo urged Matobo RDC authorities, councillors, traditional leaders, and all stakeholders to protect their political and economic interests for the benefit of local communities. He highlighted concerns that outsiders are currently benefiting more from the district's natural resources than the locals.