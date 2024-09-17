Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man busted while violating goat, flees scene naked

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
A 28-year-old Kadoma man, Edward Chitivha, has been charged with bestiality after an incident involving a neighbor's goat. Chitivha, from Tolrose Mine Compound, appeared before the Kadoma Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody until September 17, 2024.

According to the prosecution, Chitivha is accused of performing a sexual act on a white she-goat owned by Isheunesu Shangudze, 40. The alleged incident occurred on August 12, 2024, at around 4:00 PM at Plot 9, Blagdon Farm, Eiffel Flats.

Reports indicate that Shangudze had penned his five goats and left for his home. That night, Chitivha is said to have entered the goat pen, removed his clothes, and tied the she-goat to a pole before committing the alleged act.

Shangudze, who heard unusual noises coming from the goat pen, went outside to investigate. He reportedly saw Chitivha fleeing the scene naked, leaving his clothes behind. Shangudze subsequently reported the incident to the police, leading to Chitivha's arrest.

Source - NewZimbabwe

