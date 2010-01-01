Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors out to break 29 year jinx against Cameroon

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
The Mandela National Stadium in Uganda will be the venue for Tuesday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J Qualifier between Zimbabwe and Cameroon.

The last time Zimbabwe defeated Cameroon was on January 22, 1995, during an AFCON qualifier, with a convincing 4-1 victory. This match remains the Warriors' only win over the Indomitable Lions in their three historical encounters, with previous victories recorded in 1980 and 1993. Since then, Cameroon has won five of the six subsequent meetings, with one match ending in a draw.

Will Zimbabwe end their 29-year winless streak against Cameroon today?

The most recent clash between the two teams was in the 2021 CHAN tournament, where Zimbabwe lost 1-0. Cameroon heads into this match on the back of a 1-0 victory over Uganda on Saturday, which placed them at the top of Group J with 3 points, two ahead of Zimbabwe, who are currently third with one point, alongside Kenya.

Both teams are now under new management, with Michael Nees at the helm for Zimbabwe and Marc Brys for Cameroon. Nees will be overseeing his second game in charge after a 0-0 draw against Kenya, while Brys remains unbeaten in his three games with Cameroon.

Warriors coach Nees is aware of the challenge ahead and has urged his players to elevate their performance. “We must improve against Cameroon; they are a strong team, and there's no doubt about that. The players need to use their experience and demonstrate game intelligence,” Nees said.

Zimbabwe's absence from the last AFCON Qualifiers due to a FIFA ban puts additional pressure on Nees to secure a spot in the 2025 tournament.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Man busted while violating goat, flees scene naked

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Rehabilitate Bulawayo-Kezi Road to attract investments'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Chinese investors elbow out local chrome miners

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga defrauders case takes new twist

5 mins ago | 0 Views

MP tells govt tome clean on Chitungwiza takeover by Magaya

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Contractor spills the beans on Harare City Council

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Families stopped from registering adopted children

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare duo arrested for defrauding Insiza man in fake phone deal

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Ex-Zipra combatants await distribution of Nitram Properties

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso travel to CAPS

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Councils top ZACC corruption list

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Air Zimbabwe turnaround said to be on course

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Asking Hichilema to honour campaign promises is now an offence in Zambia

14 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Air Zimbabwe reopens training schools

15 hrs ago | 2719 Views

ActionSA exposes DA in Tshwane

15 hrs ago | 749 Views

'ANC in KZN is destroyed'

15 hrs ago | 985 Views

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

16 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 835 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

18 hrs ago | 1991 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 601 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

18 hrs ago | 534 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

20 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

21 hrs ago | 5779 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

22 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

22 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

22 hrs ago | 3204 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

23 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

23 hrs ago | 3612 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

23 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

23 hrs ago | 977 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

23 hrs ago | 731 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

23 hrs ago | 147 Views

Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

23 hrs ago | 392 Views

Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe must be bold in FDI drive

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

Faz victims acquitted

23 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Ziyambi is talking garbage on Bulawayo water crisis'

23 hrs ago | 246 Views

Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

23 hrs ago | 169 Views

BCC developing a new diaspora policy

23 hrs ago | 196 Views

Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

23 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

23 hrs ago | 91 Views

Govt defends 60km radius restrictions decision

23 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe to fine telcos over poor service delivery

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

Warriors out to tame Lions

23 hrs ago | 129 Views

3 family members buried together

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

24 hrs ago | 535 Views

Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

24 hrs ago | 409 Views