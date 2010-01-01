Warriors out to break 29 year jinx against Cameroon

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Mandela National Stadium in Uganda will be the venue for Tuesday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J Qualifier between Zimbabwe and Cameroon.The last time Zimbabwe defeated Cameroon was on January 22, 1995, during an AFCON qualifier, with a convincing 4-1 victory. This match remains the Warriors' only win over the Indomitable Lions in their three historical encounters, with previous victories recorded in 1980 and 1993. Since then, Cameroon has won five of the six subsequent meetings, with one match ending in a draw.Will Zimbabwe end their 29-year winless streak against Cameroon today?The most recent clash between the two teams was in the 2021 CHAN tournament, where Zimbabwe lost 1-0. Cameroon heads into this match on the back of a 1-0 victory over Uganda on Saturday, which placed them at the top of Group J with 3 points, two ahead of Zimbabwe, who are currently third with one point, alongside Kenya.Both teams are now under new management, with Michael Nees at the helm for Zimbabwe and Marc Brys for Cameroon. Nees will be overseeing his second game in charge after a 0-0 draw against Kenya, while Brys remains unbeaten in his three games with Cameroon.Warriors coach Nees is aware of the challenge ahead and has urged his players to elevate their performance. “We must improve against Cameroon; they are a strong team, and there's no doubt about that. The players need to use their experience and demonstrate game intelligence,” Nees said.Zimbabwe's absence from the last AFCON Qualifiers due to a FIFA ban puts additional pressure on Nees to secure a spot in the 2025 tournament.