Mnangagwa's govt in another promise to fix Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

The government has pledged to reconstruct the perilous Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, which has become notorious for its hazardous conditions and frequent accidents. Despite numerous previous promises, the road remains in disrepair, with severe potholes making navigation increasingly dangerous.

Earlier this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to address the issues with this crucial route leading to the resort town, but tangible progress has yet to be seen. The road was notably excluded from the mid-year road rehabilitation program that prepared for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, leaving it in a deteriorated state.

In response to Senate inquiries on Thursday, Felix Mhona, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, assured that the government is committed to addressing the situation. "I have inspected many of the roads mentioned, including sections like the Tsholotsho-Kezi road, where we have completed 5km. While this is a start, it's clear that more work is needed given the extensive length of these roads," Mhona said.

He acknowledged the historical neglect of the road network, noting that rural and city roads alike have suffered from inadequate maintenance. "Our road network spans nearly 90,000km, and it's true that some areas have been marginalized. The Second Republic is now focusing on these neglected roads," Mhona added.

Specifically addressing the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, Mhona promised comprehensive repairs. "We will begin the reconstruction from Beitbridge to Bulawayo and then extend to Victoria Falls. Unlike previous limited efforts, we will be extending the work across a larger number of kilometers to significantly improve the road conditions," he stated.

Source - NewZimbabwe

