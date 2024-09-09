Latest News Editor's Choice


Fired MK Party MPs kiss goodbye to jobs

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Western Cape High Court has ruled against 10 former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members of Parliament who were challenging their dismissal.

The members were fired to make way for the seven MPs including former heads of state owned enterprises who were sworn in recently.

MK PARTY MPS KISS THEIR JOBS GOODBYE

Following the dismissal, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said many of those who were on the party's candidate list should not have been there in the first place.

Ndhlela said their list was sabotaged and ended up including party leader Jacob Zuma whom he said was not supposed to appear on the list.

To replace the fired MPs, the Zuma-led party sworn in Mzwanele Manyi who recently ditched the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), corruption-accused former heads of state-owned enterprises Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Lucky Montana and Zuma loyalist Thulani Gamede whose name was removed on the eleventh hour from the list of MK Party members heading to the KZN legislature.

Source - iol

