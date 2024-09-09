Guvamatanga faces scrutiny over South African properties

News / National

by Staff reporter

George Guvamatanga, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, is under investigation following revelations of his extensive property portfolio in South Africa. This development has raised significant moral, ethical, and accountability concerns, particularly due to his close connections with high-profile business figures for whom he often facilitates payments from the Treasury.A probe by NewsHawks has uncovered a series of upscale residential properties owned by Guvamatanga across Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. This extensive property portfolio adds to his substantial assets in Harare, including his prominent Chisipite residence and Ballantyne Park private offices.In Johannesburg alone, the investigation reveals Guvamatanga's ownership of 12 high-value properties, mostly located in affluent areas such as Dainfern Golf Estate, Fourways, Randburg, and Sandton. Notably, two of these properties are registered under the names of his relatives. Property values range from R720,000 to R6.3 million each.Key properties identified include:1. 973 Woodchester, Dainfern Golf Estate (R4.9 million), co-owned with Hazvinei Chawatama.2. 19 Port De Bouc Avenue, Dainfern (R2.9 million).3. 708 Sandleford Close, Dainfern (R5.6 million).4. 13 Morena Crescent, Dainfern (R3 million).5. 13 Via Garibaldi Lane, Piccolo Italia Estate, Kengies (R1.6 million, registered under Vimbai Guvamatanga).6. 26 Garibaldi Lane, Kengies (R1.5 million).7. 7 Dorstone Crescent, Maroeladal Needwood Ext. 5 (R6.3 million), under Vimbai Guvamatanga and Evans Kudakwashe Mupandawana.8. Fourways Ext. 253340, sectional title SS Borgo De Felice (R1.3 million).9. Broadacres, sectional title SS Soho Junction (R964,000).10. 435 Cork Avenue, Ferndale (R720,000), under Munyoro Guvamatanga and Sharon Tsitsi Taenzanisa Guvamatanga.11. Glenferness, sectional title (R850,000), and another Glenferness property (R850,000).Dainfern, where many of these properties are located, is renowned for its luxury homes, top-tier golf course, and extensive recreational facilities. The estate is part of the broader Sandton area, which is known for its opulent lifestyle and high-end real estate.In January 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office mandated that all senior government officials, including permanent secretaries, declare their assets within a month. This directive aimed to increase transparency and accountability among public officials. However, many officials have failed to comply with this order or have submitted falsified declarations.The findings concerning Guvamatanga's property acquisitions are expected to prompt further scrutiny into his financial dealings and the integrity of asset declaration practices among Zimbabwean officials.