Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZiG sabotage

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold currency (ZiG) nearly five months ago has contributed to noticeable stability and low inflation, largely due to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) rigorous measures and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration. Efforts to stabilize the currency have included controlling the money supply, building gold and foreign reserves, and channeling foreign currency for approved imports. The RBZ has also cracked down on those undermining the ZiG by freezing accounts and imposing fines.

Recently, the RBZ's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and police issued a stern warning, emphasizing that no one is exempt from the nationwide crackdown on violations of the Exchange Control Act. The FIU has frozen 522 bank accounts and imposed heavy fines on 140 entities and individuals involved in exchange control violations. The crackdown is focusing on suspicious activities such as the use of multiple bank cards for foreign currency transactions and inconsistent shopping behaviors.

While these measures have contributed to stability in formal transactions, the informal market remains a significant challenge. Despite government efforts, the informal sector has become a hotbed for ZiG currency sabotage. Investigations by the Zimpapers Politics Hub reveal that many tuckshop owners and vendors are rejecting ZiG coins, demanding instead 10 ZiG notes for transactions, and pegging rates at 20 ZiG to US$1. This practice disrupts daily transactions and threatens the currency's stability.

If not addressed, the scarcity of ZiG coins could lead to higher prices and limited transaction options, potentially causing public discontent. To counter this, the government has been urged to enforce stricter measures against informal traders who refuse to accept ZiG or engage in black market activities. Proposed actions include fines, penalties, or imprisonment similar to those imposed on illegal money changers.

FIU Director General Oliver Chiperesa has acknowledged the issue, noting that while compliance from formal businesses is encouraging, the informal sector remains problematic. The FIU's ongoing blitz targets various informal sector operators, including tuck-shops, restaurants, vendors, and manufacturers who are either rejecting ZiG or using inflated black market rates.

Chiperesa also highlighted the need for educational campaigns to inform informal traders about the benefits of the ZiG currency. Incentives such as tax breaks or business grants could further encourage compliance and foster a cooperative environment.

Before the ZiG's introduction, Zimbabwe struggled with hyperinflation and currency devaluation. The current stability and low inflation rates reflect the success of the government's measures, but ongoing vigilance is required. Addressing informal market challenges while promoting compliance will be crucial in ensuring the ZiG remains a stable and effective medium of exchange, benefiting all Zimbabweans.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

White South African men linked to R2 billion clandestine drug laboratory

1 min ago | 1 Views

'US not a good host for UN General Assembly'

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe Chess sends team to 2024 Olympiad

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF continues to push '2030 anenge achipo'

40 mins ago | 30 Views

Lawyer exposes Grace Mugabe cousin's lies

48 mins ago | 85 Views

8 anti-Mnangagwa Gokwe residents freed on US$200 bail

54 mins ago | 41 Views

Middle East policy is as clear as mud

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ramaphosa feigns shock at ANC decline

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Suspected mine extortionists in court

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Gule Wamkulu cultural gathering set for Harare

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chivayo fails to get Starlink deal

5 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Guvamatanga faces scrutiny over South African properties

5 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Fired MK Party MPs kiss goodbye to jobs

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

ARTUZ urges members to take sick leave on schools opening day

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sweden, South Africa impressed by Zim tourism surge

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in another promise to fix Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Warriors out to break 29 year jinx against Cameroon

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man busted while violating goat, flees scene naked

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Rehabilitate Bulawayo-Kezi Road to attract investments'

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chinese investors elbow out local chrome miners

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chiwenga defrauders case takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

MP tells govt tome clean on Chitungwiza takeover by Magaya

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Contractor spills the beans on Harare City Council

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Families stopped from registering adopted children

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Harare duo arrested for defrauding Insiza man in fake phone deal

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ex-Zipra combatants await distribution of Nitram Properties

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bosso travel to CAPS

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Councils top ZACC corruption list

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Air Zimbabwe turnaround said to be on course

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Asking Hichilema to honour campaign promises is now an offence in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Air Zimbabwe reopens training schools

21 hrs ago | 3646 Views

ActionSA exposes DA in Tshwane

21 hrs ago | 1391 Views

'ANC in KZN is destroyed'

21 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

22 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 895 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

09 Sep 2024 at 13:24hrs | 2210 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

09 Sep 2024 at 13:24hrs | 666 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

09 Sep 2024 at 13:23hrs | 593 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

09 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 712 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

09 Sep 2024 at 10:20hrs | 6967 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

09 Sep 2024 at 09:28hrs | 1575 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

09 Sep 2024 at 09:24hrs | 1271 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

09 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 3622 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

09 Sep 2024 at 08:47hrs | 550 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

09 Sep 2024 at 08:47hrs | 4736 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

09 Sep 2024 at 08:41hrs | 660 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

09 Sep 2024 at 08:36hrs | 1072 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

09 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1087 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

09 Sep 2024 at 08:33hrs | 776 Views