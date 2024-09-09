Latest News Editor's Choice


Lawyer exposes Grace Mugabe cousin's lies

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Prominent Harare lawyer Stanislaus Munyaradzi Bwanya exposed inconsistencies in the testimony of former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner Farai Mashonganyika during cross-examination in a case where he is accused of perjury, extortion, and forgery.

Mashonganyika, a cousin of former First Lady Grace Mugabe, accused Bwanya of pressuring her to give up 2,000m² of land to avoid court proceedings. She claimed to have paid US$10,000 in development fees and US$4,000 in land value, securing a title deed for the property.

However, during cross-examination, Bwanya presented documents showing the Ministry of Local Government's role in canceling her title deeds, which Mashonganyika denied knowing about. He also produced letters from former ministers and public notices regarding the cancellation of title deeds for non-payment of land value, including Mashonganyika's property.

Bwanya further challenged Mashonganyika's claim that he forged documents and misrepresented facts, highlighting that an affidavit she referenced was actually deposed by another person, Calvin Mpofu.

Mashonganyika maintained her accusations, but Bwanya denied all allegations, claiming the charges were motivated by her attempts to evade consequences for unlawfully occupying state land. He provided letters and evidence supporting his actions as a registered conveyancer, denying any forgery or extortion.

The case has been postponed to September 16 for continued trial.

Source - 263Chat

