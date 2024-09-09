Zanu-PF continues to push '2030 anenge achipo'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF officials continue to promote the "ED 2030 Anenge Achipo" agenda, advocating for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, despite Mnangagwa's repeated claims that he has no interest in extending his term limits beyond the constitutionally allowed two terms.Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube recently addressed a gathering, expressing support for Mnangagwa to continue his presidency. Ncube emphasized that all 10 provinces, along with the Zanu-PF Youth League, Women's League, and War Veterans, are backing Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 to complete the projects he has initiated."We've seen dams, bridges, solar power, and computers even in remote areas, and electricity reaching those places. That's why we want Mnangagwa to continue," Ncube said.Although Mnangagwa has stated on multiple occasions that he is committed to serving only his two terms, which began in 2023 and are set to end in 2028, speculation persists. He has described himself as a constitutionalist who respects the rule of law.However, some within Zanu-PF, opposition parties, and political analysts remain skeptical of Mnangagwa's intentions. They believe the push for a third term is a coordinated effort by his supporters to amend the constitution, even if Mnangagwa claims otherwise. Critics argue that Mnangagwa's failure to publicly condemn those advocating for his extended stay raises doubts about his true intentions.While some view his words as a safeguard to ensure he leaves office in 2028, others remain cautious, believing the campaign to extend his tenure could gain traction within the party.