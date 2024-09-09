Zimbabwe Chess sends team to 2024 Olympiad

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) is optimistic about a strong performance after sending a team of 11 players to represent the country at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad, which begins on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary. The prestigious tournament will run for 13 days, featuring participants from over 50 countries.Zimbabwe's team, sponsored by Minerva Risk Advisors, was officially sent off on Monday afternoon. ZCF Secretary General Todd Mapingire expressed confidence in the team's ability to bring home success."We are charged up and confident that we will return with something. Our hope is to perform well with this talented team," said Mapingire.Veteran player and team captain Tapiwa Gora leads the group and is one of Zimbabwe's medal hopefuls. Gora emphasized that the team is well-prepared and includes some of the country's top players."We've assembled the best team for this tournament, including both of our international masters, Farai Mandizha and Rodwell Makoto. We also have national champion Emarald Mushore and rising star Raymond Mwanzura," Gora said.The team is ready to compete at the highest level, and the country awaits their results with great anticipation.