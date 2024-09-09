Latest News Editor's Choice


'US not a good host for UN General Assembly'

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
The Russian leader won't travel to the US because it is not fulfilling its obligations as host country, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend this year's high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York because the US is not a suitable host for such events, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

The UN General Assembly opens on Tuesday and will end on September 30. It will culminate with a week of high-level events between September 23 and 27, which will feature speeches by numerous world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky is also expected to attend and deliver a speech on September 25.

Commenting on Moscow's participation, Peskov signaled that Putin has no plans to fly to New York.

"He hasn't gone there in recent years. The US is a country that doesn't fulfill its obligations as a host country of the UN headquarters in the best way. So, it's probably not the best place to travel right now," the spokesman said.

The last time Putin personally addressed a UN General Assembly session was in 2015, while in 2020 he delivered a pre-recorded speech at the event.

After the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the US imposed sanctions on numerous top Russian officials, including Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. However, under the 1947 Headquarters Agreement between the US and the UN, Washington is obliged to grant diplomats and representatives of member states immunity and unimpeded access to UN headquarters.

Against this background, the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly will be headed by Lavrov.

Russian officials have on numerous occasions accused the US of failing in its UN obligations, pointing to long delays in issuing visas to Russian diplomatic personnel. In April 2023, the US also declined to grant entry to Russian journalists accompanying Lavrov to UN headquarters, with officials in Washington accusing them of spreading "propaganda."

Lavrov denounced the decision, claiming that the US "had done something stupid." Washington, he added, "showed what its sworn assurances about protecting freedom of speech, access to information, and so on are really worth."

Source - RT

