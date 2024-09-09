White South African men linked to R2 billion clandestine drug laboratory

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE bail application for two of the five arrested men linked to the R2 billion clandestine drug laboratory in Limpopo, has been denied in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court.IOL has previously reported that Gonzales Jorge Partida, 51; Gutierrez Lopes, 43; Melvin Khumalo, 34; Roelof Botha, 57; Rodriguez Ruban Vidan, 44; appeared before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court charged with manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs.Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Limpopo regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the group of men also face charges money laundering charges.The NPA previously stated that two of the five accused men - Botha and Khumalo - who are South African nationals, were seeking bail after their co-accused - Partida, Alejandro, and Vidan - who are Mexican nationals, had abandoned the bid for freedom.“The arrests were made on July 19, 2024, at a farm owned by accused Roelof Botha in Loskop South, Thaba e Monate, Groblersdal. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) acted on intelligence driven operations regarding illegal activities at the farm,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.The police operation uncovered vast quantities of chemicals used for drug manufacturing, along with a large clandestine laboratory.Malabi-Dzhangi said police seized 408.95 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, commonly referred to as crystal meth, with a value estimated at R1 billion.“During bail proceedings, Botha claimed that the co-accused were renting his farm but failed to produce a lease agreement with the Mexican nationals. Khumalo stated in his affidavit that he was merely performing his duties as a transporter, claiming he had been hired to deliver food and chemicals,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.However, the investigating officer in the case opposed the two men’s bail applications.“He testified that Khumalo told the police officers that he is delivering chemicals and bringing groceries for the Mexicans. He further said that there is public outcry and the severe nature of the crimes,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.The investigating officer concluded by submitting that the State has a strong case against the accused persons and if they can be released, there was likelihood that they may evade trial.The State submitted to the court that the bail applicants had failed to discharge the onus resting upon them, to prove that the interest of justice permits their release on bail.The court remarked that State has a strong case against the bail applicants and there was likelihood that they accused would evade trial if released on bail.The matter has been postponed to November 8 for further investigations, and the five accused men will remain in custody.