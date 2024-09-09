Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinwa defrauded US$48,000 and ZWG94 million

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) reportedly lost over US$48,000 and ZWG94,000,000 due to fraudulent activities allegedly carried out by a former personal assistant (PA) to the chief executive, Taurai Marukira. 
The accused, Mercy Ndiweni (42), appeared before Harare magistrate Patricia Kamwanda and was remanded to October 10 on US$150 bail.
Ndiweni was ordered to reside at her given address, surrender her passport to the court, and report to the CID Commercial Crimes Division once a week.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi stated that during Ndiweni’s tenure as Marukira’s PA, her duties included handling administrative tasks and making payment requisitions on behalf of ZINWA. Between March 6 and 21 of this year, Ndiweni allegedly processed fake purchase orders for executive accommodation.

She is accused of generating fraudulent proforma invoices from Baxley BnB Vacation Rentals in Bulawayo and The Residence in Masvingo, companies that offer accommodation services to ZINWA. 
Ndiweni then reportedly processed expenditure vouchers, misrepresenting that accommodation services were provided to Marukira and other senior staff members. However, the payments were allegedly deposited into her personal accounts.
The alleged fraud came to light on August 21 when ZINWA discovered financial discrepancies during a review of their expenditure. It was revealed that Ndiweni had processed payments amounting to US$6,750 for accommodation services that never took place. Further investigations uncovered 19 suspicious transactions, amounting to a total of US$48,650 and ZWG94,000,000, all linked to Ndiweni.

ZINWA is being represented in the case by Waddilove Mandiziba, the water supply services and rural development director.

Source - newsday

