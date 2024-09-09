Bulawayo extends parking enforcement hours

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo and Tendy Three Investments (TTI) Parking Solutions have extended the operating hours for parking enforcement from 06:00 hours - 19:00hours as from Tuesday, 3 September 2024.This is in accordance with the City of Bulawayo's Clamping and Tow-away By-law (Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023).The Town Clerk said it is essential for all members of our community to understand that compliance with the Bylaw is expected at all times.Below is BCC's notice:"The City of Bulawayo and Tendy Three Investments (TTI) Parking Solutions would like to advise members of the public and stakeholders that the operating hours for parking enforcement have been extended from 06:00 hours - 19:00hours as from Tuesday, 3 September 2024. This is in accordance with the City of Bulawayo's Clamping and Tow-away By-law (Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023).We would like to take this opportunity to also clarify and reinforce the implementation of the Bylaw, which is in full effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."It is essential for all members of our community to understand that compliance with the Bylaw is expected at all times, and there are no designated hours during which the rules are suspended or relaxed. The Bylaw is designed to ensure the well-being, safety, and harmony of our community. The initiative to extend operating hours aims to ensure that the consistent and effective enforcement taking place during business working hours, rolls over into evening hours."Recent trends of reckless parking particularly after 17:00 hours, have raised significant concerns regarding public safety and traffic flow in Bulawayo. The lack of enforcement during these hours has resulted in parking violations that obstruct traffic and pose risks to both drivers and pedestrians."We are excited to enhance traffic management and improve the overall safety and cleanliness of our City. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to creating a safer environment for all road users in Bulawayo."