WATCH: Daring thief escapes mob by scaling 30-meter tower light in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Daring thief escapes mob by scaling 30-meter tower light in Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/zqZGQ3NAP7 — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) September 10, 2024

In a dramatic and heart-stopping scene in Rimuka, Kadoma, Zimbabwe, a thief went to extraordinary lengths to evade capture, scaling a towering 30-meter light pole in a desperate bid to escape a pursuing mob. The spectacle drew a large crowd, a reflection perhaps of the town's high unemployment rate, with onlookers watching in a mixture of horror and fascination.As the thief ascended the towering structure, the tension in the crowd mounted. Several daring individuals from the public, undeterred by the height or danger, decided to chase after him, transforming into real-life "Spidermen" in a heroic yet risky pursuit of justice.The crowd below collectively held its breath as the thief climbed higher, each move fraught with danger. Every slip or shift on the narrow structure caused gasps and murmurs of concern, with many fearing that a fatal fall might be imminent.In a twist of fate, however, the thief managed to outmaneuver his three pursuers when they reached the peak of the tower. With surprising agility, he began his descent, much to the astonishment of the crowd.But his daring climb didn't earn him freedom. As he carefully descended, law enforcement officials were waiting below to apprehend him, bringing his high-stakes escape to a dramatic end.Thanks to my sources on the ground, a captivating video of the incident was captured, documenting the extraordinary event as it unfolded.