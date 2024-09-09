Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Daring thief escapes mob by scaling 30-meter tower light in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
In a dramatic and heart-stopping scene in Rimuka, Kadoma, Zimbabwe, a thief went to extraordinary lengths to evade capture, scaling a towering 30-meter light pole in a desperate bid to escape a pursuing mob. The spectacle drew a large crowd, a reflection perhaps of the town's high unemployment rate, with onlookers watching in a mixture of horror and fascination.

As the thief ascended the towering structure, the tension in the crowd mounted. Several daring individuals from the public, undeterred by the height or danger, decided to chase after him, transforming into real-life "Spidermen" in a heroic yet risky pursuit of justice.

The crowd below collectively held its breath as the thief climbed higher, each move fraught with danger. Every slip or shift on the narrow structure caused gasps and murmurs of concern, with many fearing that a fatal fall might be imminent.

In a twist of fate, however, the thief managed to outmaneuver his three pursuers when they reached the peak of the tower. With surprising agility, he began his descent, much to the astonishment of the crowd.

But his daring climb didn't earn him freedom. As he carefully descended, law enforcement officials were waiting below to apprehend him, bringing his high-stakes escape to a dramatic end.

Thanks to my sources on the ground, a captivating video of the incident was captured, documenting the extraordinary event as it unfolded.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Bulawayo extends parking enforcement hours

1 hr ago | 76 Views

'If Chiwenga is no longer wanted in Zanu-PF, we'll fully support him'

4 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zinwa defrauded US$48,000 and ZWG94 million

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

White South African men linked to R2 billion clandestine drug laboratory

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

'US not a good host for UN General Assembly'

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe Chess sends team to 2024 Olympiad

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF continues to push '2030 anenge achipo'

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Lawyer exposes Grace Mugabe cousin's lies

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

8 anti-Mnangagwa Gokwe residents freed on US$200 bail

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Middle East policy is as clear as mud

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Ramaphosa feigns shock at ANC decline

8 hrs ago | 717 Views

Suspected mine extortionists in court

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Gule Wamkulu cultural gathering set for Harare

9 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZiG sabotage

9 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Chivayo fails to get Starlink deal

10 hrs ago | 2861 Views

Guvamatanga faces scrutiny over South African properties

10 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Fired MK Party MPs kiss goodbye to jobs

10 hrs ago | 660 Views

ARTUZ urges members to take sick leave on schools opening day

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Sweden, South Africa impressed by Zim tourism surge

10 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in another promise to fix Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

11 hrs ago | 637 Views

Warriors out to break 29 year jinx against Cameroon

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Man busted while violating goat, flees scene naked

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

'Rehabilitate Bulawayo-Kezi Road to attract investments'

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chinese investors elbow out local chrome miners

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chiwenga defrauders case takes new twist

11 hrs ago | 1539 Views

MP tells govt tome clean on Chitungwiza takeover by Magaya

11 hrs ago | 485 Views

Contractor spills the beans on Harare City Council

11 hrs ago | 413 Views

Families stopped from registering adopted children

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Harare duo arrested for defrauding Insiza man in fake phone deal

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ex-Zipra combatants await distribution of Nitram Properties

11 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bosso travel to CAPS

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Councils top ZACC corruption list

11 hrs ago | 158 Views

Air Zimbabwe turnaround said to be on course

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Asking Hichilema to honour campaign promises is now an offence in Zambia

09 Sep 2024 at 17:02hrs | 1354 Views

Air Zimbabwe reopens training schools

09 Sep 2024 at 16:53hrs | 4029 Views

ActionSA exposes DA in Tshwane

09 Sep 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1552 Views

'ANC in KZN is destroyed'

09 Sep 2024 at 16:44hrs | 1309 Views

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

09 Sep 2024 at 15:17hrs | 1705 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

09 Sep 2024 at 14:52hrs | 920 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

09 Sep 2024 at 13:24hrs | 2250 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

09 Sep 2024 at 13:24hrs | 690 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

09 Sep 2024 at 13:23hrs | 605 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

09 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 721 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

09 Sep 2024 at 10:20hrs | 7498 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

09 Sep 2024 at 09:28hrs | 1784 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

09 Sep 2024 at 09:24hrs | 1304 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

09 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 3689 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

09 Sep 2024 at 08:47hrs | 553 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

09 Sep 2024 at 08:47hrs | 5221 Views