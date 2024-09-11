Latest News Editor's Choice


Mbudzi Interchange loop road opening

The Masvingo-Glen Norah loop road, a key component of the Mbudzi Interchange project, has been completed and will open to traffic this week. The project, aimed at easing congestion in south Harare, is part of a larger infrastructure development initiative, with 11 of the 15 bridges needed for the interchange already finished.

The Mbudzi Interchange design includes 15 bridges, with 13 directly on the interchange and two on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive. Located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen roads, the interchange replaces a roundabout that struggled to handle rising traffic volumes, especially during peak hours.

Updating the public on progress, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed that the loop road will be open by September 13, 2024, to facilitate traffic flow between Harare, Beitbridge, and High Glen Road, reducing congestion and travel times. The Ministry also urged drivers to maintain good road behavior to ensure safety.

This loop road will significantly improve access for the southwestern suburbs of Harare, which house about a quarter of the city’s population, and will also serve the western parts of the industrial area.

In addition, construction on the Amalinda bridge, part of Amalinda Drive, is advancing, with the road closed to traffic until September 23. Progress is also being made on the Manyame River bridge as part of the ongoing Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road project.

The government recently announced the temporary closure of Harare Drive from Nemakonde Way to Kirkman Junction to accommodate more roadworks as part of the nationwide rehabilitation of major highways. Contractors have resumed work on several key roads, including the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, and Kwekwe-Lupane-Nkayi Road.

The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, a crucial route for tourists and commercial traffic, is especially important as the road has deteriorated significantly, making travel difficult for motorists.

These road infrastructure projects are key to achieving the goals set out in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which runs from 2021 to 2025 and focuses on modernizing Zimbabwe’s road network to support economic growth.

Local firm Fossil Contracting has announced its plans to commence the rehabilitation of Lorraine Drive in Harare, following the completion of Nemakonde Way. The work is scheduled to begin on September 16, 2024, and will run through December.

Meanwhile, construction is also progressing on other projects, including the Marondera-Wedza road, Birchenough-Murambinda Road, and several key bridges in the Chimanimani District. These infrastructure developments aim to enhance road safety, connectivity, and economic development across the country.


Source - The Herald

