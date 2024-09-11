Latest News Editor's Choice


Cameroon holds Zimbabwe Warriors

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
Zimbabwe 0 - 0 Cameroon
In a gritty performance, Zimbabwe stood firm against five-time African champions Cameroon, holding the Indomitable Lions to a goalless draw in a crucial Group J 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Mandela National Stadium last night. The Warriors, showing resilience and determination, restricted Cameroon to zero shots on target while creating numerous chances of their own.

Despite Cameroon’s pedigree, it was Zimbabwe who appeared the more purposeful side. With sharper finishing, the Warriors could have easily netted three goals. Zimbabwe recorded 17 goal attempts compared to Cameroon’s 13 and dominated in corner kicks.

One of the key takeaways for Zimbabwe was their defensive strength, as they secured their second consecutive clean sheet, following another 0-0 draw against Kenya at the same venue just days earlier. However, the Warriors now sit third in Group J with two points from two matches.

Kenya, who defeated Namibia 2-1, lead the group with four points, the same as Cameroon, who earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Namibia in their opening match.

Warriors coach Michael Nees expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, noting their growing confidence. "It was a 0-0 of higher quality. We didn’t sit back, and our confidence on the ball was much better. We deserved more with better finishing. The time will come when we will score," Nees remarked.

Over 10,000 fans, largely Ugandans and Manchester United supporters, packed the stadium, chanting the name of Cameroon goalkeeper and Manchester United's number one, Andre Onana. It felt as though Zimbabwe were up against the English Premier League giants, but they remained unfazed.

Cameroon started strongly, but Zimbabwe, led by France-based captain Marshall Munetsi, kept their composure and began to dictate the play. The Warriors carved out the first clear opportunity just four minutes in when Khama Billiat's effort narrowly missed Onana's goal, following a brilliant pass from Munetsi.

Douglas Mapfumo, the only change from the team that faced Kenya, also came close in the first half, but Zimbabwe’s finishing lacked precision. In the second half, the Warriors created more chances, but their forwards were unable to capitalize.

"Maybe it was fatigue, or maybe over-excitement," Nees suggested when reflecting on the missed opportunities. "We worked hard on our defense and ball distribution, and I am super satisfied with the performance, especially considering the short preparation time we had. We must also respect Cameroon; they can score at any moment."

Billiat was a constant menace for the Cameroonian defense, particularly troubling the towering Michael Ngadeu, who resorted to fouling the tricky forward. Ngadeu was eventually yellow-carded in the 38th minute. Billiat came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions, notably in the 62nd minute when his curling shot was tipped over by Onana.

Cameroon’s coach Marc Brys made a series of substitutions in the 68th minute, but the Warriors remained resolute. As the match drew to a close, both teams pressed for a decisive goal, with Cameroon nearly snatching a winner when captain Vincent Aboubakar fired wide from close range.

In the end, Zimbabwe earned a well-deserved point and remain hopeful of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, as Nees aims for continuous improvement in the team’s performances.

TEAMS:

Zimbabwe: W. Arubi, G. Murwira, M. Munetsi, K. Billiat, W. Musona (T. Chirewa 86), M. Garananga, A. Rinomhota, G. Takwara, D. Mapfumo (T. Hadebe 90 + 4), J. Zemura, P. Dube (O. Chirinda 78)

Cameroon: A. Onana, C. Wooh, M. Ngadeu, T. Nouhou (G. Kilama 68), J. Tchatchoua, C. Baleba, Z. Anguissa (P. Kunde 68), M. Hongla (Y. Nemours 68), C. Bassogog (F. Magri 68), B. Mbeumo, V. Aboubakar


Source - The Herald

