Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The government is set to reorganize the civil service by rationalizing jobs and grades, reducing managerial posts, and eliminating redundant positions to enhance efficiency, according to Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare, Dr. Muswere announced that the Cabinet had reviewed and approved a report on Public Service job evaluation, presented by Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo. The evaluation, which began in February last year, identified several key issues, including overlapping roles between directors and chief directors.

Key findings revealed that some job advancements through the grade system violated job evaluation principles, with jobs maintaining grades even when duties had not changed. There were also functional duplications across ministries, with many managerial positions outnumbering non-managerial roles, leading to inefficiency and dead-end jobs for specialists.

As a result of these findings, the government will review staffing levels across all ministries, enhance skills development, and introduce a new compensation structure to ensure equal pay for equal work. Consultations are ongoing to align these changes with the Vision 2030 development plan.

The Cabinet also approved the Health Workforce Strategy (2023-2030) and Health Workforce Investment Compact (2024-2026), presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Amon Murwira. This strategy aims to create a sustainable health workforce to support Zimbabwe's goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The strategy focuses on education, training, workforce deployment, retention, governance, and increased investment in health. Key goals include increasing health worker training outputs from 3,334 in 2022 to 7,000 by 2030 and improving remuneration to reduce workforce attrition. The government also plans to raise per capita health investment from the current US$9 to at least US$32 by 2030, with a long-term target of US$55.

Strategic measures include enhancing domestic resource mobilization and aligning health investments with government and private sector efforts.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 women up for assault

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Woman finds rate in her bread

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa defended

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

6 hrs ago | 952 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

7 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

7 hrs ago | 1926 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Cameroon holds Zimbabwe Warriors

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mbudzi Interchange loop road opening

7 hrs ago | 391 Views