Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

News / National

The government is set to reorganize the civil service by rationalizing jobs and grades, reducing managerial posts, and eliminating redundant positions to enhance efficiency, according to Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere.Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare, Dr. Muswere announced that the Cabinet had reviewed and approved a report on Public Service job evaluation, presented by Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo. The evaluation, which began in February last year, identified several key issues, including overlapping roles between directors and chief directors.Key findings revealed that some job advancements through the grade system violated job evaluation principles, with jobs maintaining grades even when duties had not changed. There were also functional duplications across ministries, with many managerial positions outnumbering non-managerial roles, leading to inefficiency and dead-end jobs for specialists.As a result of these findings, the government will review staffing levels across all ministries, enhance skills development, and introduce a new compensation structure to ensure equal pay for equal work. Consultations are ongoing to align these changes with the Vision 2030 development plan.The Cabinet also approved the Health Workforce Strategy (2023-2030) and Health Workforce Investment Compact (2024-2026), presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Amon Murwira. This strategy aims to create a sustainable health workforce to support Zimbabwe's goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.The strategy focuses on education, training, workforce deployment, retention, governance, and increased investment in health. Key goals include increasing health worker training outputs from 3,334 in 2022 to 7,000 by 2030 and improving remuneration to reduce workforce attrition. The government also plans to raise per capita health investment from the current US$9 to at least US$32 by 2030, with a long-term target of US$55.Strategic measures include enhancing domestic resource mobilization and aligning health investments with government and private sector efforts.